McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.

McCarthy finished an excellent September with 10 steals in 12 attempts across 23 games. He also hit .299 (26-for-87) this month, though he put up only four extra-base hits. The speedy outfielder's surge has him up to a .291/.353/.441 slash line with 22 steals, eight home runs, 41 RBI and 51 runs scored through 94 contests.