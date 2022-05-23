McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

McCarthy found himself in the starting nine for a third straight game in right field, while Pavin Smith shifted to first base in place of Christian Walker. McCarthy has hit safely in all three games since being called up, going 6-for-13 with a double, four RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored. It looks like he and Smith will share right field for the time being.