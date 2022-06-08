McCarthy isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati.
McCarthy went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs and three strikeouts over the last two games, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth.
