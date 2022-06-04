McCarthy isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates.
McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's series opener against Pittsburgh, but he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Pavin Smith will start in right field while Jordan Luplow serves as the designated hitter.
