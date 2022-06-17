McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
He was losing out on playing time against right-handed pitchers since the return of Carson Kelly, which pushed Daulton Varsho to the outfield. This will allow McCarthy to get everyday reps at Triple-A. He slashed .228/.282/.405 with three home runs, one steal and a 34.9 percent strikeout rate in 79 MLB at-bats.
