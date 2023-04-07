McCarthy isn't in Arizona's starting lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
After going 4-for-7 at the plate and recording a steal over Arizona's last two games, the lefty-hitting McCarthy will take a seat against the lefty-throwing Clayton Kershaw on Friday. As a result, Corbin Carroll will move over to right field and Lourdes Gurriel will play in left, giving Kyle Lewis an opportunity to serve as Arizona's DH and bat second.
