McCarthy is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll will start across the outfield for the Diamondbacks with left-hander Trevor Rogers on the mound for Miami. McCarthy had a lot of fantasy hype this spring, but he's slashing just .195/.267/.268 with zero homers and two steals through 12 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Reaches base four times•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Delivers game-winning hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Plays Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Back in clubhouse•