McCarthy will take a seat Wednesday against the Cardinals.
McCarthy will head to the bench after he went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over St. Louis. Corbin Carroll will slide over to right field while Pavin Smith enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats sixth as the Diamondbacks attempt to finish off the series sweep.
