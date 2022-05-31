McCarthy will sit Tuesday against Atlanta.
McCarthy sits for just the second time in 11 games since his return from Triple-A Reno. He posted a .881 OPS in the first seven games of that stretch but went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over the last two contests. Pavin Smith will start in right field Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Makes third straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Takes advantage of straight starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects two hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Promoted, starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sent to Triple-A•