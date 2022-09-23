McCarthy was placed on the bereavement list Friday.
This news came out just before Arizona's lineup, which McCarthy obviously won't be included in. He must miss a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days, so McCarthy won't play this weekend against the Giants.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Rides pine against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects two hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals another base•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers and steals base•