McCarthy will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Giants.

The lefty-hitting McCarthy will pick up his third start in four games and could have a hold on a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching if he continues to acquit himself well at the dish. Since his July 11 promotion from Triple-A Reno, McCarthy has gotten on base at a .364 clip while contributing four doubles and two stolen bases in seven games.