McCarthy will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Giants.
The lefty-hitting McCarthy will pick up his third start in four games and could have a hold on a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching if he continues to acquit himself well at the dish. Since his July 11 promotion from Triple-A Reno, McCarthy has gotten on base at a .364 clip while contributing four doubles and two stolen bases in seven games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects two hits, swipes bag•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes bag Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time•