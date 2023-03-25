McCarthy (illness) started in right field and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's spring game against the Reds.
McCarthy returned to action after missing nearly a week with an illness. The 25-year-old will get a number of plate appearances in the final days of spring to get his swing on time.
