McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and was successful on one of two attempted steals in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

McCarthy was part of a lower-half of the order that was a key to the win. He started Arizona's four-run eighth inning with a single and stole second base before racing home with the tying run on a safety squeeze bunt by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. McCarthy stole 23 bases (caught three times) in 99 games last season, so he has the ability to make an impact for fantasy teams.