McCarthy started in center field and went 0-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and was hit by a pitch in Monday's 13-7 win over the Phillies.

McCarthy slotted in at center field, giving Alek Thomas a breather against left-hander Ranger Suarez. This was the first game the Diamondbacks had all three of their budding outfield stars available -- Corbin Carroll, Thomas and Daulton Varsho -- but the uber-hot McCarthy's bat stayed in the lineup. Of note, Ketel Marte, who's been serving as DH for the past week after aggravating a hamstring injury, returned to second base Monday, so McCarthy should have a path to at-bats as the designated hitter.