McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

McCarthy will head to the bench after he started in three of the Diamondbacks' last four games while going 4-for-12 with three doubles and a run scored. He looks to be Arizona's No. 4 outfielder behind Alek Thomas, David Peralta and Daulton Varsho, though McCarthy should still be able to pick up at least a couple of starts per week while he's up with the big club.