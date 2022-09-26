The Diamondbacks reinstated McCarthy from the bereavement list Monday.
McCarthy figures to re-enter the lineup Tuesday in Houston after missing the weekend series. The outfielder has gone hitless in his last three contests but has slashed .288/.358/.411 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 19 games this month.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out this weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Rides pine against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects two hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals another base•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance•