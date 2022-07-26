McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

McCarthy found himself in the starting lineup for third time in four games since the break and is 5-for-12 with one walk, two doubles, a stolen base and four runs scored during that stretch. The lefty-hitting outfielder could replace David Peralta, who turns 35 in August, is in the final year of a contract and an ideal trade candidate.