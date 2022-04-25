McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
McCarthy won an Opening Day roster spot but didn't do much with his opportunities, hitting .120/.185/.240 while striking out in 12 of his 28 plate appearances. He's no longer needed now that fellow outfielder Jordan Luplow (oblique) is back from the injured list.
