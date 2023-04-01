McCarthy will be on the bench Saturday against the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw marks the second southpaw the Diamondbacks have faced in their first three games, giving us two windows into their plans for their lefty-heavy outfield this season. On Opening Day, Alek Thomas hit the bench, with Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll and McCarthy starting from left to right and Kyle Lewis serving as the designated hitter. This time around, McCarthy sits while Gurriel, Thomas and Carroll handle the outfield. Lewis will again serve as the designated hitter.