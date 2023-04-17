McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After going hitless in 10 at-bats over his last three starts to drop his season-long average to .170, McCarthy will find himself out of the lineup for the second time in four games. Pavin Smith, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over Miami, will be rewarded with a second straight start while McCarthy heads to the bench.