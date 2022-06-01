McCarthy isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Braves.
McCarthy will remain on the bench for the second straight game Wednesday. Pavin Smith will get the start again in right field and bat sixth in the series finale versus the Braves.
