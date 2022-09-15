McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

McCarthy nearly ended the game in the bottom of the ninth with an attempted steal of home, but reliever Evan Phillips nailed him on a close play. It was just the second time in 20 attempts McCarthy's been caught this year. A spare piece at the start of the season, McCarthy's played his way into a regular role with an .889 OPS in the second half and appears headed for an everyday job in 2023. The outfield will be crowded next season with Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho and Alek Thomas in the mix, but the left-handed hitting McCarthy could become the designated hitter -- as he was Wednesday -- either every day or most days against right-handers.