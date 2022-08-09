McCarthy went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.
McCarthy posted his sixth steal of the season and fifth in 20 games since he was recalled July 11. He's been a lineup regular lately, starting 13 of Arizona's 15 games since the break. The lefty-hitting outfielder is slashing .286/.348/.381 during this latest stint in the majors.
