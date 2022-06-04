McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

McCarthy, who provided an initial spark in his return from the minors, returned to the starting lineup after being held out Tuesday and Wednesday. The homer was the second of the season for McCarthy, who's batting .256 (10-for-39) with four extra-base hits, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 11 games since his recall. He continues to share right field with Pavin Smith, who served as the designated hitter Friday.