McCarthy recorded a walk, a stolen base and a run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants.
McCarthy pinch hit for Buddy Kennedy in the eighth inning, drawing a walk. He added a steal and scored on a Sergio Alcantara single, and that run ended up being the difference. McCarthy was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday after hitting .333 with an .882 OPS in 16 games after he was sent down in mid-June. The outfielder has a .228/.291/.405 slash line with three home runs, nine RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals in 32 major-league contests, and he's likely to be limited to a depth role unless he can hit his way into more playing time.
