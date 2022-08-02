McCarthy went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.
The 25-year-old has been busy on the basepaths since taking over as Arizona's starting left fielder, attempting a steal in three straight games and going 2-fof-3. Since being called back up in mid-July, McCarthy is slashing .333/.400/.467 through 50 plate appearances with four of his five stolen bases on the year, in addition to six doubles, three RBI and eight runs scored.
