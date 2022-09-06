McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's 5-0 victory versus San Diego.
McCarthy singled and stole second base in the fourth inning and walked before swiping another bag in the ninth. The latter theft helped produce a run, as McCarthy reached third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly. McCarthy has been a big help in the stolen-base department since returning from a stint in the minors July 11, recording 13 thefts on 14 attempts. He's also batting .322 with five home runs and 26 RBI over 44 games during that span.
