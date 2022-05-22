McCarthy started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a stolen base, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, McCarthy started two consecutive games in right field and is 5-for-9 with three RBI. McCarthy, who started the year in the majors before being optioned with a .425 OPS, told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he did nothing different at Reno. The major difference was getting more at-bats in the minors, and in the few opportunities he had with Arizona, he was trying to do too much. It's unclear if he's taking over for a slumping Pavin Smith, but the Diamondbacks may ride McCarthy's hot streak.