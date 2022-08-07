McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
McCarthy started the last 11 games and will receive a day off after posting a .275/.341/.325 slash line during that stretch. Jordan Luplow will enter the lineup in left field for Arizona in the series finale.
