McCarthy isn't starting Thursday against Pittsburgh.
McCarthy is getting a day off after he went 3-for-9 with three RBI, a run, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout over the last three games. Jordan Luplow will draw the start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Keeps running•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes fifth bag•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Becomes primary left fielder•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Double and steal in loss•