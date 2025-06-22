Beeks threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning to record a hold in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Beeks needed seven pitches (five strikes) to mow down the top of Colorado's order, and picked up his 10th hold while preserving the lead for closer Shelby Miller. Beeks has been money well spent by the Diamondbacks, which have navigated injuries and subpar performances in what was expected to be the late-game relief crew. He, Ryan Thompson and Shelby Miller have stepped in for Justin Martinez (elbow), A.J. Puk (elbow) and Kevin Ginkel (5.22 ERA). Beeks has a 2.97 ERA with 10 holds, one save and a 33:11 K:BB rate over 36.1 innings.