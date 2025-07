Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Beeks (back) has a good chance at being cleared to face live hitters Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beeks hasn't faced hitters since landing on the 15-day injured list just before the All-Star break with lower-back inflammation. It's unclear whether Beeks will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Arizona bullpen.