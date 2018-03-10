Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: May miss Opening Day
Sherfy may miss Opening Day as the Diamondbacks ease him back from the shoulder fatigue he experienced earlier this spring, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Sherfy is considered healthy now but has yet to appear in a game this spring. The 26-year-old righty reached the majors for the first time late last season and didn't allow a run in 10.2 innings. He's expected to be an important reliever for the Diamondbacks this year, though his season may not begin until mid-April if the team remains cautious.
