General manager Mike Hazen said that Lawlar will get the majority of his reps in the outfield this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Hazen spoke to the media following a trade that sent Blaze Alexander -- the team's presumed starting left fielder -- to the Orioles on Thursday. Hazen said that the team remains open to Lawlar playing some in the infield, but that his clearest path to the roster will come either in center or left field. Alexander's departure could lead to Lawlar finally getting consistent run in the majors, but he'll need a strong spring to bolster his case.