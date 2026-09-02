Lawlar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Phillies.

Lawlar was responsible for the Diamondbacks' lone run and their only multi-hit performance. Since returning from a hamstring injury Aug. 17, he has gone 9-for-35 (.257) with three homers and six RBI over 12 contests. He's batting .288 with an .837 OPS, four homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and four stolen bases over 82 plate appearances this season. Lawlar will typically play against most southpaws, but he's in a part-time role against right-handed pitchers.