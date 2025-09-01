Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: In lineup against right-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawlar started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Lawlar was back in the lineup after getting a day off Saturday. The right-handed batter made two starts since his recent call-up, once against a lefty and Sunday's start against a righty. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said over the weekend that he will mix-and-match Lawlar and Blaze Alexander at third base against righties but will use Lawlar against all lefties. He had a couple more strikeouts Sunday, upping his count to 14 over 30 plate appearances (46.7 percent) this season.
