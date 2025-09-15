Lawlar started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Lawlar lined a double to left field and scored in the Diamondbacks' three-run fourth inning. Following an initial 0-for-11 run upon being called up in late August, Lawlar is batting .304 (7-for-23) with five doubles, three RBI, two steals and four runs scored over last eight contests. He hasn't been an everyday member of the starting lineup, but that could change in the short term after Blaze Alexander (elbow) was removed from Sunday's game. Testing on Alexander's elbow came back negative, but it was very swollen postgame, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. He'll undergo further testing Monday and is day-to-day heading into that night's series opener against the Giants. Lawlar stands to benefit from any time Alexander misses, as those two have shared third base since the beginning of the month.