Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Losing reps to Alexander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawlar is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in San Francisco.
Blaze Alexander is starting at third base Monday, marking the third time over the last four contests versus right-handed pitching that he's started at the hot corner. Lawlar is 4-for-22 with a 9:0 K:BB in seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Reno.
