Lawlar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Lawlar has gone 1-for-13 with a single and seven strikeouts since getting called up to the Diamondbacks last Thursday. He suffered a bruised hand when he was hit by a pitch Saturday but was able to return for part of Monday's series opener in Queens. Geraldo Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday as Jace Peterson covers third base and hits seventh.