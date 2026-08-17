Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Officially reinstated from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Diamondbacks reinstated Lawlar (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

After batting .250 with five home runs and two steals over a nine-game rehab assignment at Double-A Amarillo, Lawlar received clearance from the Arizona training staff to rejoin the big-league roster. Given that Lawlar is returning from a left hamstring strain that kept him on the shelf for nearly two months, the Diamondbacks could look to ease him back into the mix with more frequent days off and/or some starts at designated hitter, but he should eventually settle into a regular role in center field. Lawlar hit .316 with one home run, four steals, six runs and four RBI over a small sample of 44 plate appearances on the season with the Diamondbacks before landing on the IL on June 20.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!