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Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Removed with injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lawlar was removed from Friday's game against the Twins with an apparent injury, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar legged out an infield single on a bunt in the eighth inning, but he tweaked something while doing so and was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. It's not immediately clear what the 23-year-old is dealing with, but the team may have an update on his status after the game. If he ends up needing to miss time, Jorge Barrosa would be the next man up to start in center field.

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