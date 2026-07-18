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Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Yet to run at full speed

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Lawlar (hamstring) has been cleared for all baseball activities other than full-speed running, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar initially landed on the injured list June 20 with a strained right hamstring, so his ability to run at full speed will be a key factor in determining when he can potentially begin a rehab assignment with one of Arizona's minor-league affiliates. He's currently expected to return sometime in late July or early August, though that could be pushed back if he continues to struggle ramping up his running progression.

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