Luplow entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and flied out in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Luplow was activated off the injured list after missing the start of the season due to an oblique injury. He'll serve as outfield depth and likely start when Arizona faces left-handers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Nears return•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Managing Grade 1 oblique strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: No arbiter necessary•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Sent to Arizona•