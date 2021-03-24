site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Juniel Querecuto: Booted from major-league camp
Diamondbacks reassigned Querecuto to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
As a 28-year-old journeyman infielder whose lone big-league action came back in 2016, Querecuto was considered an extreme long shot to break camp with Arizona. He'll likely head to Triple-A Reno when its season begins in May.
