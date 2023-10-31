Querecuto elected free agency Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Querecuto will test the waters elsewhere after passing through waivers unclaimed. He saw his first big-league action since 2016 during the 2023 campaign with St. Louis, collecting two hits in 20 at-bats while adding one double and one walk in nine contests.
