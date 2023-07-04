Marte is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
Geraldo Perdomo is playing second base and batting leadoff. Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop and hit eighth. This appears to be a planned day of physical and mental rest for Marte, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Sunday's series finale versus the Angels.
