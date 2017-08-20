Play

Marte is out of Sunday's lineup against the Twins.

After going hitless in his last two games, Marte takes a seat in favor of Adam Rosales, who will play shortstop and hit ninth. Marte is hitting .320/.404/.420 over his last 50 at-bats and should continue to get the bulk of the starts at shortstop.

