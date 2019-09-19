Play

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Talks about root cause of injury

Marte believes the added running that comes with playing center field has been a contributor to his current back discomfort, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

At first, Marte talked about how the new artificial turf at Chase Field "took a toll on me," echoing similar comments earlier this season from fellow outfielders Adam Jones and David Peralta. When reporters pressed on with follow-up inquiries, Marte walked back the comments, instead saying the increased running that comes with playing the outfield for the first time in his career was a possible source of back pain. "I feel like next year, when I'm more used to playing center and I have all that experience under my belt," he said, "then my body will be more conditioned to play the outfield." Marte has started 92 games in center field in 2019.

