Calhoun wasn't at the Diamondbacks' camp Sunday for an undisclosed reason, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

After he missed the first several days of camp while recovering from COVID-19, Calhoun reported to camp Friday. However, he still hasn't participated in an intrasquad game, and he wasn't at camp Sunday. Manager Torey Lovullo couldn't give a reason for Calhoun's absence, but the 32-year-old's lack of activity casts some doubt regarding his status for Opening Day.