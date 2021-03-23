Calhoun (knee) has taken multiple batting practice sessions and is close to facing live pitching in a simulated game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Calhoun could stand in the batter's box, take a normal at-bat, and strike the baseball but not run. The veteran outfielder is expected to open the season on the injured list. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks are auditioning several players to replace Calhoun in right field, including Tim Locastro, Pavin Smith, Trayce Thompson and Daulton Varsho.